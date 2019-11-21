Friday, Nov. 22
Viroqua Area Rotary Club meeting, Viroqua Food Co-op, 609 N. Main St., Viroqua, noon
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Cooking Day for all ages, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
Storyteller Tracy Chipman presents “The Wild Land Dreaming,” The Commons, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Sixth annual Holiday Shopping Expo and Craft Fair, Viroqua High School commons and gymnasium, 100 Blackhawk Drive, Viroqua, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Las Cafeteras, Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24
No activities scheduled.
Monday, Nov. 25
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway meeting, community room, Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Story time for 3-6-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11 a.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thanksgiving eve meal, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 303 N. Main St., Stoddard, 4-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Day
Community Thanksgiving dinner, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., Viroqua, 11 a.m.
Community Thanksgiving dinner, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 306 S. Main St., Westby, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Community Thanksgiving dinner, La Farge Free Methodist Church, 214 S. Cherry St., La Farge, 11:30-2 p.m.
Free potluck community dinner, The Commons, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, 1-5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
“Elf,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Twinklefest parade, downtown Viroqua, 7 p.m.
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.
