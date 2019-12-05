Viroqua Community Calendar

Friday, Dec. 6
Conversations: Creating Holiday Cards, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Polar Express program, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School Holiday Faire – A Joyful Wassail for Adults, PRWS, 431 E. Court St., Viroqua, 6 p.m.-midnight
Saturday, Dec. 7
Christmas Cookie Walk, Westby United Methodist Church, 202 E. State St., Westby, 9 a.m.-noon
Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School Holiday Faire – A Festive Day for the Entire Family, PRWS, 431 E. Court St., Viroqua, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Old-Fashioned Christmas, Norskedalen, N455 O Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s Holiday Happening, KVR Visitor Center, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge, 1-7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Vernon County Historical Society’s Candy Cane Tour of Homes (tour begins at the Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center Ave., Viroqua), 1-5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Viroqua Middle School 6th grade winter concert, high school gym, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Story time for 3-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11-11:30 a.m.
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club “Show and Tell Your Product or Service,” Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, Networking, 5:30 p.m.; program, 6 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Viroqua Elementary School Grade 1, E1 & Grade 3 winter concert, elementary school cafetorium, 9 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
Over 50 Club potluck, Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 11:30 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Story time for 3-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6:30-7 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Viroqua Area Rotary Club meeting, Viroqua Food Co-op, 609 N. Main St., Viroqua, noon
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Science program for all ages, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
