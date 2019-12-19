Viroqua Community Calendar

Friday, Dec. 20
Conversations: Celebrating the Holidays, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Cards and games for 6-14-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
First Day of Winter
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
No activities scheduled.
Monday, Dec. 23
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day
Thursday, Dec. 26
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Viroqua Area Toastmasters, Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, Viroqua, 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27
Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Viroqua Food Co-op, 609 N. Main St., Viroqua, noon
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
