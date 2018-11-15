Friday, Nov. 16
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Cards and games for 6-14-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Viroqua Middle School production of “The Big Bad Musical,” elementary school cafetorium, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 17
Viroqua Education Association Shopping Expo and Craft Fair, Viroqua High School, 100 Blackhawk Drive, Viroqua, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Author Rachel Jepson Wolf presents seed bomb activity for adults and children, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 1-2:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 18
No activities scheduled
Monday, Nov. 19
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Code club for 8-18-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 5:30-7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Vernon Women’s Alliance luncheon, Tap House 138/Viroqua American Legion, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Story time for 1-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6:30-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Story time for 3-6-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11-11:30 a.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 22
Thanksgiving Day
Friday, Nov. 23
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
“Home Alone,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 3 p.m.
Twinklefest, downtown Viroqua, parade, 7 p.m.; open houses and holiday cheer begin no later than 5 p.m. and continue after parade
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.