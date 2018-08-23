Friday, Aug. 24

Westby citywide garage sales sponsored by Westby Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m.-?

Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., noon-1 p.m.

Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Westby citywide garage sales sponsored by Westby Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m.-?

Screening of “The Big Lebowski,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

No activities scheduled

Monday, Aug. 27

Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.

Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 28

Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.

Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.

Fun and games, Over 50 Club, 220 N. Main St., Viroqua, 1 p.m.

Yoga story time for 2-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6:30-7 p.m.

Sons of Norway, community room, Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Story time for 3-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11-11:30 a.m.

Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 30

Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.

Ontario Farmers Market through Oct. 18, 4-8 p.m.

Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.

