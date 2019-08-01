Friday, Aug. 2
Coulee Antique Engine Club’s 48th annual show, 2 miles north of Westby on State Hwy. 27, 8 a.m.
Conversations: Classic TV with Ernie Betts, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Legos for all ages, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:15-4:45 p.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Chicago,” Landmark Center Theater, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, reception, 6:30 p.m.; curtain, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Coulee Antique Engine Club’s 48th annual show, 2 miles north of Westby on State Hwy. 27, 8 a.m.
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, 220 St. Main St., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Chicago,” Landmark Center Theater, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, reception, 6:30 p.m.; curtain, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Coulee Antique Engine Club’s 48th annual show, 2 miles north of Westby on State Hwy. 27, 8 a.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Chicago,” Landmark Center Theater, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, reception, 1 p.m.; curtain, 2 p.m.
Power of 100+ Driftless Region Meeting, Tap House 138/Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 4-4:45 p.m. (doors open 3:30 p.m.)
Monday, Aug. 5
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Code Club for 8-18-year-olds (other activities available for 6-8-year-olds or those who choose not to participate in Code Club), McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
Vernon County Alzheimer’s Support Group, fellowship room, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary meeting, Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Worm races, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
Vernon County National Night Out, Vernon County Fairgrounds, Viroqua, 4-8 p.m.
Yoga story time for 2-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6:30-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Story time for 3-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11 a.m.
Music in the Valley with Brown Crow, Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center, N455 O Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8
McIntosh Memorial Library presents its carvival, Eckhart Park, Viroqua, children up to age 6, 12:30-2 p.m.; children 7-14, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Viroqua Area Toastmasters, Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9
Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua,noon
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.