Viroqua Community Theater to hold auditions for 'Sweet Charity'

Auditions for "Sweet Charity" will be held at the Landmark Center, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, at the following times:

Book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman, Lyrics by Dorothy Fields – based on an original screenplay by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli, and Ennio Flaiano. "Sweet Charity" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com.