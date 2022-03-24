 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua Community Theater to hold auditions for 'Sweet Charity'

VCT (Viroqua Community Theater) proudly announces auditions for "Sweet Charity."

Auditions for "Sweet Charity" will be held at the Landmark Center, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, at the following times:

  • Wednesday, April 27, 5 p.m.;
  • Thursday, April 28, 5 p.m.;
  • Friday, April 29, 5 p.m.

Contact director Peter Daniels at 608-632-7628 to arrange a time.

Book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman, Lyrics by Dorothy Fields – based on an original screenplay by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli, and Ennio Flaiano. "Sweet Charity" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com.

