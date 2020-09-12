Viroqua Community Theatre announces Zoom auditions for Halloween skits

Viroqua Community Theatre is again partnering with the Vernon County Historical Society, this time to produce some skits for Halloween using materials from 1929. There will be open auditions for the many available parts starting on Monday, Sept. 21.
There are parts for actors 14 years old and older. All auditions, rehearsals and the performance will be on the Zoom platform. If interested in auditioning, send an email to info@viroquacommunitytheatre.org and VCT will connect with you.
To view the other videos produced this summer, go to the VCT website, info@viroquacommunitytheatre.org and click on “New Videos.”
