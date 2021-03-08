Viroqua Community Theatre has new home for administrative headquarters

Viroqua Community Theatre (VCT) is excited to announce the recent renting of space in the Landmark Center on East Jefferson Street. This new home will offer the organization a versatile administrative headquarters with ample storage space for props and equipment.

VCT has been a local theatrical production company since 2007 and has counted on the generous support of many local businesses and churches to help meet its facility needs up to this point. With securing a home base for its operations, VCT begins a new chapter in its development and will continue to bring top quality entertainment to Vernon County for many years to come.