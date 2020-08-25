Viroqua Community Theatre offers virtual productions

Viroqua Community Theatre has two new videos available on their website.
One is a collaboration with the Vernon County Historical Society in commemoration of the passage of the 19th Amendment. "Failure Is Impossible" is a play provided through the National Archives and it highlights many of the individuals who helped make votes for a women a reality. Local talent provide the characterizations and this includes Karen Dahl, Erica Howe, Brian Lyle and Rebecca Palmer. It was written by Rosemary Knower and commissioned by the National Archives for the 75th anniversary.
The second video, "Nothing Good Happens After Midnight," is a comedy featuring four people, an upcoming wedding, a disaster prior to the wedding and all of this happening on a Zoom call. The skit, written by Laurie Allen, was created for Zoom and the time we are all living through right now. It stars Patti DeMark-Knower, Lizzy Hoversten, Brian Lyle, and David Ware.
The virtual productions are available at viroquacommunitytheatre.org
