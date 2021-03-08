Viroqua Community Theatre offers Zoom skit for online viewing

Viroqua Community Theatre announces another Zoom skit that anyone can view online. "The Edge of Noir" is a spoof of the film noir crime genre with a crazy cast of characters, from the gum shoe detective to the news hound reporter to the loose lipped canary to the shifty/foxy/sneaky drifter.

It stars Adam Fogelson, Patti DeMark Knower, Mary Beth Specht and Brian Lyle, and is directed by Pam Kalinosky. VCT is happy to provide this entertainment free of charge to the community.

Theatre fans can find "The Edge of Noir" on VCT's website, (viroquacommunitytheatre.org under the "New Videos" tab), VCT's Facebook page and on YouTube. It will also run on Vernon Communications Channel 14 on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and again Sunday, March 14, at noon.

