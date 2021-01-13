Viroqua Community Theatre sets auditions for virtual play

Viroqua Community Theatre is once again holding auditions for a virtual play it will produce on the Zoom platform. "The Edge of Noir" is set in the '40s and has your cast of the usual suspects: the reporter, the detective, the songbird and the bad guy.

Set in the present it has a feeling of the '40s and is a comedic take on the film noir genre. Parts for two guys and two dolls. Auditioning and all rehearsals, plus the performance, will be on Zoom. Audition dates are Jan. 18 and 19. Zoom virtual background capability required.

Interested in auditioning? Questions? Contact VCT at viroquacommunitytheatre.org, on the Viroqua Community Theatre Facebook page or email mkalinosky@mwt.net.

