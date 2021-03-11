Viroqua Community Theatre to hold virtual auditions for comedy

Viroqua Community Theatre announces auditions for "Replacing Linda" - a Zoom-produced comedy about two business owners trying to fill the shoes of the assistant who has left the building.

Cast: Megan (professional and level-headed), Wade (a bit of a curmudgeon), Ashley (trendy and self-obsessed interviewee), Jackson (nerdy-with-an-edge interviewee), and Linda (grandmotherly, sweet yet feisty). About 20 minutes of playtime.

Rehearsals weekly with final taping on or about April 26. The performance will be on YouTube, VCT's Facebook page, VCT's website and will be available for anyone to view and share on the internet.

Auditions will be on Monday, March 22 and Tuesday March 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For audition materials and the link to audition, contact VCT at info@viroquacommunitytheatre.org or call 637-2717.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0