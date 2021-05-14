Viroqua Community Theatre to present comedy via Zoom

Viroqua Community Theatre has another fun video to share online with the community. "Replacing Linda" is a made-for-Zoom comedy by Kimberly Barger where the co-owners of a business need to find a new assistant, and fast. The candidates they interview for the job come with over-the-top quirks that make them less than ideal, but they need to hire someone!

Cast members are Elias Ellefson, Patti DeMark Knower, Erica Howe, Brooks Ekern and Pam Kalinosky. "Replacing Linda" is available now on VCT's website viroquacommunitytheatre.org where you simply click on the tab for "Videos." It is also on VCT's Facebook page and will be broadcast by Vernon Communications Co-op May 18 at 7 p.m. and again May 22 at 1 p.m.

VCT appreciates the community's support of their continued efforts to provide entertainment during the pandemic.

