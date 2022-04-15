Viroqua Community Theatre to present 'Sweet Charity'; auditions slated April 27-29

Three years since they produced "Chicago," Viroqua Community Theatre (VCT) announces auditions for their next big Broadway musical, "Sweet Charity," on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, April 27, 28 and 29. On Broadway in the '60s -- with a book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by Dorothy Fields -- this hit and award winning musical comedy was conceived, staged and choreographed by Bob Fosse.

"We hope to bring community together to laugh," quipped Peter Daniels, director of the comedy. "Let's honor the original creative team and add as much of own humor as we can! Post-COVID is the perfect time to do a show with the sole purpose of laughter and fun and looking back on the '60s will be a great jumping off point."

The musical will open on Friday evening, July 27, in the Landmark Center Theater in Viroqua at the 500 block of East Court and East Jefferson streets for a two-week run, closing with a Sunday matinee on Aug. 7. The old auditorium has been converted to a 150-seat theater with great sight lines and sound, a lobby, a shop, a prop room and a costume room that VCT has moved into. A home after wandering since inception. Though plans are being formulated to make the nearly 100-year-old historic landmark ADA accessible, currently it is not wheelchair friendly, but VCT is committed to helping as many people who want to see show that need the help.

On Wednesday, April 27, auditions start at 6 and 7 p.m. They will continue on Thursday and Friday, the 28th and 29th, at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Call Peter Daniels at 608-632-7628 to schedule an audition time. Prepare 16 bars of music, and be ready to sing, learn a dance and read from the script. (Oh, yeah, bring the sheet music for the song you want to sing -- a piano accompanist will be at the auditions.).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0