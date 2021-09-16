Viroqua Community Theatre to present 'The Guys'

Live theater returns to the Viroqua area with the Viroqua Community Theatre production “The Guys,” a drama based on the events of Sept. 11, 2001. The play is being presented at the Landmark Center Theater, 500 E. Jefferson St. in Viroqua, on Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 24, Sept. 25, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available for $12 at the door, $10 for VCT members and students. All law enforcement, ﬁre department personnel and ﬁrst responders are invited to attend free of charge. The theater is not handicapped accessible at this time, please call Nikki Steele for other viewing options at 608-606-4466.

Dedicated to the memory of all who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, the one-act play tells the story of Joan, an editor, and Nick, a firefighter, both middle-aged, during an afternoon they spend working on eulogies for the eight men lost in Nick’s New York City firehouse company. As they find the words to honor these lost lives, they both find connection, humor, and healing with each other, and the strength to face the challenges within themselves that come out that afternoon, in the aftermath of 9/11.

“The Guys” features Megan Van Heusen as Joan, and Seth McClurg as Nick, and is directed by Peter Daniels. For more information, go to the VCT website: viroquacommunitytheatre.org

