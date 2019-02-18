Viroqua Community Theatre presents its biennial ''One Night Only" variety show fundraiser at The Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table, 219 S. Main St., Viroqua, Saturday, March 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
The show will feature Broadway tunes, comedy skits, and the world premiere of the mini-musical "Viroqua Community Theatre Saves the World." Cost is $20 per person which includes light appetizers with cash bar. Seating is limited, so reserve a seat by calling 637-2717 or contacting VCT at mkalinosky@frontiernet.net.
