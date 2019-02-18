Viroqua Community Theatre presents its biennial ''One Night Only" variety show fundraiser at The Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table, 219 S. Main St., Viroqua, Saturday, March 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature Broadway tunes, comedy skits, and the world premiere of the mini-musical "Viroqua Community Theatre Saves the World." Cost is $20 per person which includes light appetizers with cash bar. Seating is limited, so reserve a seat by calling 637-2717 or contacting VCT at mkalinosky@frontiernet.net.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.