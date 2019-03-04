Southwest Sanitation is increasing the frequency of recycling collection for the residents of many local municipalities and subscribed customers at no additional cost to those customers. This is made possible by a recent investment in two co-collector trucks that enable Southwest to load trash and co-mingled recycling in one stop.
Customers are asked to place their recycling in one container next to their trash on their pick-up day. Recyclable items need to be in a separate container but don’t need to be sorted. All recyclables can be in one container (a 33-gallon garbage can with a lid works well). Recyclable items include cardboard, paper, plastics 1 through 7, glass bottles and jars, and tin and aluminum cans.
The municipalities benefiting by this change include Genoa, Chaseburg, Stoddard, Coon Valley and Viola, as well as subscribed customers in La Farge and Westby.
“These trucks offer efficiencies to our residential curbside collection routes in lowers hours and less fuel as well as lower tonnages at the landfill," owner Bill Meeks said. "The co-collector routes will increase recycling participation."
