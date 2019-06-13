A local Wisconsin couple passionate about the Driftless Region gets help from the Raney family, television’s favorite homesteading experts, in Discovery Channel’s "Homestead Rescue." The season began airing on Wednesday, June 12, with the local couple featured in episode on Wednesday, June 19 at 9 p.m. CT exclusively on Discovery.
Musician and teacher, Lou Shields saved his earnings while living out of a van to pay cash for a cabin built out of reclaimed wood perched up on a high bluff near Viroqua. It was the idea of his then girlfriend and now wife, Stacey Roou – who is passionate about the beauty of Wisconsin – knew she wanted the area to house their forever home. Roou had lived in Neenah, Appleton, La Crosse and Madison and fell in love with the high bluffs, large rock outcroppings, and river valleys of the Driftless Region. Being new to homesteading and off-grid living, the couple managed to learn their way with building a barn, sheds, installing solar electricity and chopping and heating with firewood. They have a pasture that they lend to their Amish neighbors free of charge for their cows and horses.
The couple knew they had someplace special with many springs and a horseshoe waterfall that leads to the Kickapoo River. They also bought, dismantled and moved an 1880s hand-hewn log home they planned to rebuild on a high portion of their 15 acres later this year. The show was an interest to Lou Shields who said he learned so much from it while working on his homestead – coming from Chicago he had the passion and ability but lacked a mentor. Marty, patriarch of the family gave him that experience. A mutual Instagram friend who had been on the show previously gave the couple’s names as a recommendation and that where their whirlwind began!
As more and more families opt to escape the pressures of urban life and live remotely and sustainably off-the-grid, many are quick to realize they must face a harsh reality in order to achieve the dream. Whether lacking the necessary bush-craft survival skills, having to constantly protect their livestock from surrounding predators or struggling to master the delicate art of farming, few rookie homesteaders will last beyond the first big winter, rainy season, or natural disaster.
That’s where the Raney family steps in. Each equipped with their own unique set of skills and expertise, the Raneys have tasked themselves with rescuing these failing homesteads and aiding the homesteaders who are desperate to save their dwellings and new-found way of life from total demise. From the rugged Driftless Region of Wisconsin, to the remote high desert in Colorado, no homestead is too far gone for the Raney family.
