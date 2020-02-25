Viroqua couple to give talk about homesteading in Alaska
Viroqua couple to give talk about homesteading in Alaska

Emslie family

Matt Emslie and family travel by dog sled in Alaska.

 Contributed photo

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a presentation titled “Alaskan Homestead,” Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m. Matt and Julie Emslie of Viroqua will share their experience of living remotely in the Alaskan bush.

The Emslie homestead is located on a private allotment in the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve, roughly 33 river miles from the tiny bush community of Eagle, Alaska. During the presentation participants will hear about how the Emslie family lives off the land, travels by dog team, survives in an unforgiving climate, and other aspects of their unique lifestyle.

For more information, call the library at 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua library” page on Facebook.

