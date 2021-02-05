Viroqua COVID-19 testing event canceled due to cold temperatures

With the cold temperatures setting in this weekend and continuing into next week, Vernon County is canceling the scheduled COVID-19 community testing event scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the old county highway shop in Viroqua.

Currently the National Weather Service is predicting a high of only 4 degrees above zero, which does not factor in the wind chill. Vernon County Emergency Management said it wants to keep the National Guard staff and county staff as safe as possible.