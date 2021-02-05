 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viroqua COVID-19 testing event canceled due to cold temperatures
0 comments

Viroqua COVID-19 testing event canceled due to cold temperatures

  • 0

With the cold temperatures setting in this weekend and continuing into next week, Vernon County is canceling the scheduled COVID-19 community testing event scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the old county highway shop in Viroqua.

Currently the National Weather Service is predicting a high of only 4 degrees above zero, which does not factor in the wind chill. Vernon County Emergency Management said it wants to keep the National Guard staff and county staff as safe as possible.

The next scheduled event will be Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News