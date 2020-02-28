Viroqua Cub Scouts Pack 9 to hold Scouting For Food program

Viroqua Cub Scouts Pack 9 will be participating in the Scouting For Food program.
On Sunday, March 8, the scouts will distribute flyers and bags around Viroqua, asking for donations of non-perishable food items. Then on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, the scouts will go back to the houses and collect any bags of non-perishable food items that have been left on porches.
Members of the community can also bring items to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, on March 8 and 15. Items can be left in the entryway by the back parking lot.