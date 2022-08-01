Viroqua driver flees accident scene on Hwy. 56

On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:43 a.m., a single-vehicle accident occurred on State Hwy. 56 near Plainview Road in the town of Liberty.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, it was determined that a pickup truck traveling westbound on State Hwy. 56 lost control, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole. Viola Fire and Kickapoo Rescue Squad responded to the area and found that the driver had fled the scene. The driver was identified as a Tyrell Clements Green, 30, of Viroqua.