 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Viroqua driver flees accident scene on Hwy. 56

  • 0

On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:43 a.m., a single-vehicle accident occurred on State Hwy. 56 near Plainview Road in the town of Liberty.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, it was determined that a pickup truck traveling westbound on State Hwy. 56 lost control, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole. Viola Fire and Kickapoo Rescue Squad responded to the area and found that the driver had fled the scene. The driver was identified as a Tyrell Clements Green, 30, of Viroqua.

Vernon Electric responded to replace the pole and restore power. This crash remains under investigation at this time.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dave’s Pizza now mobile

Dave’s Pizza now mobile

Dave’s Pizza is back! The popular pizza, previously available at Dave’s Pizza/Dave’s Pub for eight years in downtown Viroqua, is now sold out …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News