Viroqua driver leaves accident scene in village of Ontario

On Saturday, July 30, at about 6 p.m. a one-vehicle accident at West South Street near Lincoln Street in the village of Ontario was reported to the Vernon County Communication Center.

Upon arriving on scene deputies and Ontario First Responders determined the operator of the vehicle was no longer on scene. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the driver was later identified as Max Dach, 23, of Viroqua. Dach was traveling west on West South Street near Lincoln Street in Ontario when he crossed the centerline, entered the ditch and struck a utility pole.

The sheriff's office was assisted on scene by the Ontario Fire Department and Ontario First Responders. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

