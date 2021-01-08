Viroqua Eagles Cancer Telethon canceled due to COVID-19

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused the Viroqua Eagles Club to cancel its cancer telethon events. The telethon had been scheduled for Jan. 16-17.

Judy Neuerburg, pledge chairwoman for the telethon, said the coronavirus wouldn’t allow the club to hold a large event. “We do hope if (things) improve, we will be able to hold it later in the year. We hated to cancel everything.”

One of the fundraisers held during telethon is the lutefisk and meatball dinner, which draws many people from the area to the club. “It just wouldn’t work out,” Neuerburg said.

Although all of the fundraising events have been canceled, Neuerburg said people are still welcome to drop off monetary donations at the club or mail them to: Viroqua Eagles Club, 216 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 54665. Checks should be made payable to Eagles Cancer Telethon. “We accept donations throughout the year,” she said.

The telethon, which has been held since 1975, has raised more than a half million dollars. All of the money raised is donated to the Gundersen Medical Foundation in La Crosse for cancer research.

“All of that money came from the Viroqua area, which is a lot of money from our small community,” Neuerburg said.

She said the aerie still plans to connect with the foundation to present the $20,000 that was raised in 2020. Usually representatives from the foundation come to Viroqua to accept the donation.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

