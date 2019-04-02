The Viroqua Eagles Club held an appreciation dinner Saturday honoring area fire, EMS and law enforcement services.
The Eagles awarded Firefighter of the Year to Dave Sarnowski of the La Farge Fire Department and EMT of the Year to Mark Katz of La Farge Emergency Medical Services. Westby Police Chief David Jefson was honored as Police Officer of the Year and Deputy Sheriff Isaac Gjefle was recognized as Law Enforcement Officer of The Year.
In addition, Gene Bay was named Mr. Eagle and Mary Broderick was named Mrs Eagle.
This was the 19th year for the Eagles to hold the recognition dinner.
