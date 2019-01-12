The Viroqua Eagles Club will once again host Cancer Telethon events to benefit Gundersen Medical Foundation cancer research. All events take place at the club, which is located at 216 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua.
Cancer Telethon Week starts with a lutefisk and meatball dinner, Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The telethon takes place Saturday, Jan. 19, from 5-9 p.m. There will be a live broadcast of local bands and performers on Vernon Communications Channel 14. The public is invited to watch the performances at the club. Lunch will be served, with proceeds donated to the telethon. People may phone in their pledge during the telecast by calling 638-1000.
The week ends Sunday, Jan. 20, with a Lumberjack Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be an auction at 1 p.m. In addition, there are raffles.
