The Viroqua Chamber Main Street’s community crowd funding event, SOUP, will be hosted by the Viroqua Eagles Club on March 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

SOUP is an opportunity for residents to gather and fund small-scale community projects. For a donation of $5 attendees receive a bowl of soup, fresh bread, and a ballot. During dinner pitches are given by local residents and organizations for community projects, and everyone casts a ballot for their favorite project. At the end of the evening all the ballots are counted, and all the funds raised that evening go directly to the winning proposal.

“Of all the events that the Viroqua Chamber Main Street holds, SOUP is my favorite because it really speaks to who we aspire to be as an organization and who Viroqua is as a community,” states Chris Clemens, Viroqua Chamber Main Street executive director. “By providing opportunities and support for thoughtful, well-intended citizens to take action to improve our community, we foster an environment of civic pride and a spirit of self-reliance that makes us strong and resilient.”

SOUP is organized by the Viroqua Chamber Main Street with support from Westby Co-op Creamery and the many generous community members who attend and donate. The Viroqua Chamber is still accepting applications for SOUP pitches, applications can be found online at https://viroqua-wisconsin.com/chamber-mainstreet/viroqua-soup. Future dates of SOUP are March 7, May 9 and Nov. 7.