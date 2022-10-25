 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua elementary fourth-graders share joy of singing at concert

Fourth-graders at Viroqua Elementary/Viroqua Area Montessori School filled the school’s cafetorium with songs and movement, Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The theme for the concert was “There’s a Song in Me” and it was directed by Janna Thew, elementary K-4 music specialist.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

