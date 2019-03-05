Songs from the 1950s and today filled the Viroqua Elementary School gymnasium, Thursday, Feb. 28, as students, their families and teachers danced away the afternoon at the school's annual sock hop.
The Viroqua Parents Group hosted the annual dance, which is a fundraiser for the organization. Money raised at the sock hop is used for such things as field trips and the end-of the-year pool party.
For a small fee, students could participate in a cake walk, and buy snacks and trinkets. A small admission was also charged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.