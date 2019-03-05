Songs from the 1950s and today filled the Viroqua Elementary School gymnasium, Thursday, Feb. 28, as students, their families and teachers danced away the afternoon at the school's annual sock hop.

The Viroqua Parents Group hosted the annual dance, which is a fundraiser for the organization. Money raised at the sock hop is used for such things as field trips and the end-of the-year pool party.

Snack time

Children eat snacks in the Viroqua Elementary School's cafetorium during the school's annual sock hop, Thursday, Feb. 28.

For a small fee, students could participate in a cake walk, and buy snacks and trinkets. A small admission was also charged.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

