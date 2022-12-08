 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Viroqua Elementary School first-, second-graders celebrate with song

  • 0

The first- and third-graders at Viroqua Elementary School took center stage when they presented their winter concert, Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The theme of the concert, which was under the direction of Janna Thew, was “My Favorite Things.”

Before dusting off your decorations and hanging you ornaments, the age-old question must be asked: Whether to use a fake or real Christmas tree this holiday season. While a plastic tree may be more convenient, Greg Hann, owner of Hann’s Christmas Tree Farm in Oregon, Wis., helps shed some light on the benefits that a real Christmas tree can bring to not only your home, but the local ecosystem as well.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News