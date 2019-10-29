Viroqua Elementary School fourth-graders shared jokes and sang upbeat songs at their concert, Thursday, Oct. 24. The theme was “We’re In This World Together.”

Under the direction of Janna Thew and accompanied by Patty Moilien, the students sang, moved and played percussion instruments to entertain family and friends gathered in the elementary school cafetorium.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

