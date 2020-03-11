Viroqua Elementary School hosts Books for Breakfast

Children and their families had the opportunity to enjoy a morning meal and books at the annual Books for Breakfast held at Viroqua Elementary School, Friday, March 6.

Before the morning bell rang, students and their loved ones could have breakfast together and then go to the gymnasium to read books aloud. Adding to the cozy atmosphere in the gymnasium were students and staff members wearing pajamas.

Books for Breakfast was one of several activities that took place at the school during Read Across America Week. Activities included dress-up days, guest readers visiting classrooms and answering questions about their jobs and how reading plays a role, and celebrations of Dr. Seuss.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.