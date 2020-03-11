You are the owner of this article.
Viroqua Elementary School hosts Books for Breakfast
Viroqua Elementary School hosts Books for Breakfast

A reading trio

Mary Heath reads "Ella Sarah Gets Dressed" with third-graders Danika Liermo and Eden Olson during Books for Breakfast at Viroqua Elementary School, Friday, March 6.

 Angie Cina

Children and their families had the opportunity to enjoy a morning meal and books at the annual Books for Breakfast held at Viroqua Elementary School, Friday, March 6.

Before the morning bell rang, students and their loved ones could have breakfast together and then go to the gymnasium to read books aloud. Adding to the cozy atmosphere in the gymnasium were students and staff members wearing pajamas.

Books for Breakfast was one of several activities that took place at the school during Read Across America Week. Activities included dress-up days, guest readers visiting classrooms and answering questions about their jobs and how reading plays a role, and celebrations of Dr. Seuss.

Reading with Grandma

Carole Funk reads to her grandchildren (from right, going clockwise) Wesley Funk, Clay Clancy, Max Funk and Alex Clancy during Books for Breakfast, Friday, March 6. The family was reading "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish" by Dr. Seuss.
Morning reading

Viroqua Elementary School second-grader Taelynn Seidel reads to Sean Seidel during Books for Breakfast, Friday, March 6.
Reading in the gym

Viroqua Elementary School students and their loved ones participate in Books for Breakfast, Friday, March 6. Before heading into the gym to read, students and their parents could eat breakfast together.
Cat in the Hat with kids

Cat in the Hat meets a few Viroqua Elementary School students during Books for Breakfast, Friday, March 6.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

