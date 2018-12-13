Students in Janelle Oldham’s kindergarten class at Viroqua Elementary recently wrote “Dear Santa” letters.
The Vernon County Broadcaster staff hope you enjoy this bit of holiday cheer.
Dear Santa,
I want a doll with a parrot please. How do you get in our door at night? I love you, Santa. I want a ﬂying skateboard too.
Love, Brielle Lentz
***
Dear Santa,
I would like a Bat Bot please. How do your reindeer ﬂy? How do your elves make all of the toys? My favorite color is green. I have been a good boy.
From, Greyson Bjerkos
***
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer ﬂy? How many elves do you have? I want a LOL dollhouse please and thank you.
Love, Abigail Elliott
***
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! How can your sleigh ﬂy? I wish you could come to my house and give me a hug. I like to play with my sister. Can i have a big, big dollhouse please?
Love, Hailey Barker
***
Dear Santa,
Can I have roller blades please? I also want a Barbie house. How can your reindeer ﬂy? I have been good.
Love, Marian Russell
***
Dear Santa,
I love you, Santa. I like dinosaurs. I like Minecraft. Can I have a tablet please? I am a good boy.
Love, Fox Thornton
***
Dear Santa,
I love you! Can I please have a Santa doll? We won’t touch the elf you sent us. I have been good.
Love, Diem Schroeder
***
Dear Santa,
I love you. You are the best Santa ever! Thanks for sending us your elf. I want a Max truck please.
From, Kyle Hanson
***
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph real? How is he doing if he is real? Remember me? I met you at the mall. I want a Nintendo please.
From, Wyatt Strangstalien
***
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How are your reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? I want a dinosaur ﬁngerling please. I have been really good at school.
Your friend, Silas Zahm
***
Dear Santa,
I want make up please. Thank you for all of the toys that you make. How are your reindeer? I am good at school.
Love, Abbey Lucey
***
Dear Santa,
I like you. I want some gum and a bouncy ball please. I like your reindeer.
Love, Rylie Sawmill
***
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me presents. How does Rudolph’s nose light up? I want a ﬁretruck that makes noise please.
Your friend, Jack Bergum
***
Dear Santa,
I drew a picture for you. I like your suit. How do the reindeer get hooked up to the sleigh? I would like a Bat Bot please.
Your friend, William Tolefson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.