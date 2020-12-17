Viroqua Elementary School kindergartners write letters to Santa

Students in Janelle Oldham’s kindergarten class at Viroqua Area Schools have shared their letters to Santa Claus. We hope our readers and Santa enjoy them.
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie camper please. I would like a black light too. Thank you, Santa. Love, Beaux
***
Dear Santa,
I want a PawPatrol truck please. I want a bulldozer too. Thank you for the toys. Love, Sebastian
***
Dear Santa,
I want a backhoe please. I would like a low-bed trailer too. Thank you Santa. From, Lee
***
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie Dream House please. I want a Barbie farm too. I like you. I like your cute reindeer. Love, Hailey
***
Dear Santa,
I want dinosaurs and Nerf guns please. Bring some clothes for baby Dakota. I have been good. I like you Santa. From, Brayden
***
Dear Santa,
I want a real baby carseat please. I would also like some baby doll clothes. How do the elves know what to do? Love, Molly
***
Dear Santa,
I want an X-Max truck please. I would like a 4-wheeler too. How do the elves make all of the toys? I like your red suit. Love, Axton
***
Dear Santa,
I want a lightsaber please. I would also like a Nerf gun. How can your reindeer ﬂy? Bring Addison a new Barbie house. I like you Santa. Your friend, Devin
***
Dear Santa,
I would like an X-laser and a lightsaber please. How did you get all of your magic? I am a really nice kid. I really, really like animals. From, Charlie
***
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me LOL dolls please? I want some jewelry too. How do your elves have magic? I love pets. Love, Kaylee
***
Dear Santa,
I want a big black truck please. I would like a Nerf gun too. Your friend, Kheagan
***
Dear Santa,
Will you always send the same elf to my house? I would like new necklaces please. Bring Abbey a new boy baby doll please. I like you Santa. Love, Emmy
***
Dear Santa,
What do you like to do with Mrs. Claus? Can I please have a tie dye kit? I would like a new baby too. I have been good. Love, Gracie
***
Dear Santa,
Do you help make the toys? Can you bring me a Lego ﬁretruck please? Please bring Olive a doll. Can you bring a dog too? I like ﬁretrucks Santa. From, Hudson
