Viroqua Elementary School staff, teachers close the school year with Waving Train

The tradition of Viroqua Elementary School teachers and staff creating a Waving Train on the last day of school continued Friday afternoon.

The Waving Train, which has closed out the final day of classes since about 2008, had teachers and staff lining up on the school’s west side to wave goodbye as the children’s buses passed by them. The children also waved enthusiastically from open bus windows and a few bus drivers evened tooted their horns as the 2021-22 school year ended.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

