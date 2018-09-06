Viroqua Elementary School students and staff started the 2018-19 school year under “Hollywood spotlights” with a special assembly Tuesday morning.
As students filed into the cafetorium to sit by grade level markers, music played in the background and they caught sight of the stage decorated with large red and white striped “boxes” filled with balloon “popcorn,” balloon bouquets and a theater marquee hanging on a backdrop curtain.
Principal Kate Moll and elementary school counselor Jennifer Oppriecht welcomed students to the assembly.
“This is the best day, isn’t,” Oppriecht said. “I love to see how tan you are. I love to see your new haircuts. I love to see how you’ve grown.”
Moll told the students she likes the start of school because it offers a new start and a clean slate.
Oppriecht said she likes the start of school because children are in the building. “Without kids it’s boring.”
Moll said the custodial staff wasn’t bored because over the summer they made everything sparkle and made sure everything was in its place. She asked the children to give custodians David Olson, who wasn’t able to attend the assembly, and Betty Lind a round of applause for their work.
Oppriecht invited the students to recite Viroqua Elementary Schools’ four expectations (also known as the Viroqua Way) – be respectful, be responsible, be safe and be kind.
“We want to show we know the Viroqua Way at school, on the bus… or even in the community,” Moll said. Remember to do it all the time.”
District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson performed a song he wrote about the Viroqua Way called “That’s Me.” “I thought we needed our own song,” he said. “You’ll learn the song and sing it as the year goes on.”
Oppriecht then asked the students if they noticed a theme with the red “carpet” and decorations, to which they replied with an enthusiastic “yes.”
“We even have paparazzi to get photos of our celebrity teachers,” Moll said. “We want to welcome them to the first day of school.”
As teams of teachers and staff were called to the stage, they walked the red carpet and gave their best celebrity poses and waves as paparazzi took photos using paper camera cutouts. Students laughed and clapped loudly for each team.
After all of the teams were introduced, the new teachers were called back to the stage to compete in a race that had them balancing a book on their head while carrying a filled coffee cup, eating six crackers as fast as they could, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and placing a Band-Aid on Moll’s arms. The winner received a trophy, a wood letter “V.”
“Thank you for being here on the first day of school,” Moll said. “Remember, you set the stage for a wonderful year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.