Viroqua Elementary School students celebrate year's end with carnival

Students at Viroqua Elementary School celebrated the end of the school year and the start of summer vacation with a school-wide carnival, Friday morning.

With music playing on the PA system, students gathered on the school district’s football field and track to play a variety of games, including spoon races, flamingo ring toss and the limbo. Students also had the opportunity to try and dunk Pat Olbert, elementary school/Viroqua Area Montessori School principal.