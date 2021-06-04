 Skip to main content
Viroqua Elementary School students celebrate year's end with carnival
Viroqua Elementary School students celebrate year's end with carnival

Students at Viroqua Elementary School celebrated the end of the school year and the start of summer vacation with a school-wide carnival, Friday morning.

With music playing on the PA system, students gathered on the school district’s football field and track to play a variety of games, including spoon races, flamingo ring toss and the limbo. Students also had the opportunity to try and dunk Pat Olbert, elementary school/Viroqua Area Montessori School principal.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

