Hard candies, miniature marshmallows, gummy bears, spice drops, miniature candy canes, flaked coconut and M&Ms were among the sweet treats Viroqua Elementary School students and their families used to build gingerbread houses, Thursday, Dec. 13.
The gingerbread building workshop, which was held in the school’s cafetorium, was hosted by the Viroqua High School Student Council.
Michele Halvorson, student council adviser, said the student council has hosted the workshop for two years, and this was the seventh year it was held at the elementary school.
“Student council members had seen younger siblings participate in the event when the after-school program hosted the event, and knew that the younger kids loved it,” Halvorson said. “When the after-school program dissolved, they knew this would be an event that would be missed and decided to take it on. It’s not a fundraiser for the council, as we don’t make any money on the event. Instead it is more of a community service event — providing an opportunity for families to share in the holiday spirit.”
Ruby Roberts, 4, and Henry Roberts, 7, were among the more than 250 people who participated in the workshop. As Henry, a second-grader, decorated his house, he said his favorite candy was a rainbow-colored fruit rollup because “it’s sour.”
Second-grader Daxtin Elliott, 7, said he and his mom, Kandace, were participating in the workshop because he likes making things and “it’s fun to add stuff and get messy.” Daxtin said he sampled a candy cane Hershey’s Kiss and a pretzel, too, while he worked. He added that he and his mother brought mint candy kisses to decorate his gingerbread house.
Siblings Finn, a fourth-grader, and Hattie Theobald, a kindergartner, were decorating their houses with the help of their mother, Korena. Finn, 9, said his favorite candy was Smarties, while Hattie, 5, liked Sour Patch Kids.
Students and their families could bring their own sweet treats to decorate their preassembled houses or choose sweet trimmings from a long table in the cafetorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.