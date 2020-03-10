Viroqua Elementary School students dance at the hop

The Viroqua Elementary School gymnasium was filled with energy and music, Friday, March 6, as students danced at the school’s annual sock hop.

Some of the dancers, which also included teachers and parents, added to the 1950s atmosphere by donning poodle skirts, jeans and white T-shirts.

The Viroqua Parents Group hosted the annual dance, which is a fundraiser for the organization. Money raised at the sock hop is used for such things as field trips and the end-of the-year pool party.

For a small fee, students could participate in a cake walk, and buy snacks and trinkets. A small admission fee was also charged.

