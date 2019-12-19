You are the owner of this article.
Viroqua Elementary School students give winter concert
Winter performance

Third-grade and Montessori E1 students at Viroqua Elementary School perform "Trepak" from "The Nutcracker Suite," Thursday, Dec. 12.

 Angie Cina

“The Twelve Days of Christmas Wacky Style” was presented Thursday, Dec. 12 by the first grade, third grade and E1 Montessori at Viroqua Elementary School.

The concert was held in the cafetorium, which was decorated with winter art.

E1 and third-grade students studied the science of snow crystals, noticing the intricate details in each snowflake. They designed their own unique snowflake and used shimmery metallic paint.

First-grade students learned about the different shapes colors and textures of evergreen trees. Christiane Babb’s and Lori Lomas’ classes created stamped branches with winter birds, using a collage and printmaking technique. Jessica Moilien’s and Kathy Korn’s classes worked collaboratively to design a winter forest mural.

The students were directed by Janna Thew and accompanied by Patty Moilien.

Holiday hand jive

The third-grade and Montessori E1 students perform "Frosty Hand Jive" to close their portion of the winter concert at Viroqua Elementary School, on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Keeping the beat

First-grader Alexis Runice beats a hand drum as she sings "Angel Band" with her classmates at the Viroqua Elementary School winter concert, Thursday, Dec. 12.
Moving to the music

First-graders Olivia Witte and Wyatt Strangstalien serve as movers as they and their Viroqua Elementary School classmates sing "A Time for Love." The first grade, third grade and Montessori E1 concert was held Thursday, Dec. 12.
Taking center stage

Anastasia Runice and Isabella Thompson take center stage while performing "Stopping By Woods" during the third grade and Montessori E1 portion of the VES winter concert. The performance was in the cafetorium, Thursday, Dec. 12.
Musical moment

Jackson Root and Leto Russell add their sound to "Trepak" from "The Nutcracker Suite." Root and Russell performed during the third grade and Montessori E1 portion of the Viroqua Elementary School winter concert, Thursday, Dec. 12.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

