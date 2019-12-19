Viroqua Elementary School students give winter concert

“The Twelve Days of Christmas Wacky Style” was presented Thursday, Dec. 12 by the first grade, third grade and E1 Montessori at Viroqua Elementary School.

The concert was held in the cafetorium, which was decorated with winter art.

E1 and third-grade students studied the science of snow crystals, noticing the intricate details in each snowflake. They designed their own unique snowflake and used shimmery metallic paint.

First-grade students learned about the different shapes colors and textures of evergreen trees. Christiane Babb’s and Lori Lomas’ classes created stamped branches with winter birds, using a collage and printmaking technique. Jessica Moilien’s and Kathy Korn’s classes worked collaboratively to design a winter forest mural.

The students were directed by Janna Thew and accompanied by Patty Moilien.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

