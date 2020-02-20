Viroqua Elementary School third-graders show their inventive side

Viroqua Elementary School third-graders put on their thinking caps and created inventions which they shared at the annual third-grade invention fair, Friday, Feb. 14.
Jayce Dreyer invented “Wheel-O-Broom,” an automated device to sweep the floors, while other household tasks, such as laundry, are being done.
“You leave the room and it would start sweeping for you,” Dreyer said.
Beckett LaForce invented an automatic dog feeder with his dog, Rocky, in mind. LaForce said a timer in the pipe at the base of feeder would fill the dog dish twice a day.
LaForce said his mom asked him what he wanted to invent, and the two of them went to the kitchen, bathroom, living room and bedroom, looking for a problem to solve. When they visited the bathroom, the room where Rocky is fed, the idea for the automatic dog feeder was born.
A cold prompted Makinley Running to invent “Donut Forget the Tissue,” a doughnut-shaped (and decorated) pillow that holds facial tissues in the doughnut hole. She said if you are sick or have a runny nose and don’t have a nightstand, the “Donut Forget the Tissue” can lay on the bed next to you.
Ashton Burke invented “The Sorted Laundry Basket” to make laundry day a little bit tidier. The basket has three sections where folded laundry for three different family members can be stored until the items are put away where they belong. He said if the basket is dropped, the sorted laundry hits the dividers and doesn’t get mixed up.
“I tested it and it worked,” Burke said. “It was a success.”
Sophia Witte created “The Fish in the Pond Game,” per her sister’s request.
“One day my sister was on the couch, super bored, and she asked me if I could invent a game,” Witte said.
Witte said to play the game, you roll dice and move a boat of your choice around the board. “If you win a fish you draw a card. Some make you move forward or have a comment on them.”
The third-graders set up the inventions in their classrooms. Parents and students could go from classroom to classroom to see the inventions and ask questions.
Viroqua Elementary School has held the third-grade invention fair for more than 26 years. Every student has the assignment of creating an invention that solves a problem. Third-grade teacher Sarah Tunks said they each sketch this idea and at that point decide with their family if they are going to participate in the third-grade invention fair by making their invention and presenting it to the judges.
After being judged, four winners are announced. This year’s winners are Ty Strangstalien, Ellie Tryggestad, EV Walbrun and Logan Brudos. These students will travel to the regional invention fair, which is being held at De Soto this year. Prizes are not given out at the regional fair, instead, area third-graders share their inventions with one another and participate in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) event put on by the Mississippi Valley Gifted and Talented Network.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.