Viroqua Elementary School third-graders show their inventive side

“I tested it and it worked,” Burke said. “It was a success.”

Sophia Witte created “The Fish in the Pond Game,” per her sister’s request.

“One day my sister was on the couch, super bored, and she asked me if I could invent a game,” Witte said.

Witte said to play the game, you roll dice and move a boat of your choice around the board. “If you win a fish you draw a card. Some make you move forward or have a comment on them.”

The third-graders set up the inventions in their classrooms. Parents and students could go from classroom to classroom to see the inventions and ask questions.

Viroqua Elementary School has held the third-grade invention fair for more than 26 years. Every student has the assignment of creating an invention that solves a problem. Third-grade teacher Sarah Tunks said they each sketch this idea and at that point decide with their family if they are going to participate in the third-grade invention fair by making their invention and presenting it to the judges.

After being judged, four winners are announced. This year’s winners are Ty Strangstalien, Ellie Tryggestad, EV Walbrun and Logan Brudos. These students will travel to the regional invention fair, which is being held at De Soto this year. Prizes are not given out at the regional fair, instead, area third-graders share their inventions with one another and participate in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) event put on by the Mississippi Valley Gifted and Talented Network.

