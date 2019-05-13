A brief meeting for pre-kindergarten parents for the 2019-20 school year will be held at the Viroqua Elementary School cafetorium, Tuesday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting is scheduled for all parents of age-eligible 4-year-olds (birth date should fall between Sept. 2, 2014 and Sept. 1, 2015). The pre-kindergarten program at Viroqua Elementary School will be discussed. All parents are encouraged to attend.
This will be an opportunity for parents to learn more about the pre-kindergarten program, Jumpstart Program, to meet our school staff, to tour the school and classrooms, and to discuss the pre-kindergarten handbook. If parents have not already done so, enrollment forms will be available to enroll their child for the upcoming school year. Just a reminder that an original birth certificate is required for verification prior to the child starting school. The school will not keep the original. It will be verified and returned to parents immediately. Many families have already taken care of this at Child Development Days. Questions about health forms, medications, bus transportation and the program/school can all be addressed at this meeting.
The meeting is planned for parents only – there are no activities or childcare scheduled for the children. School staff look forward to meeting students at the Back to School Night scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28.
