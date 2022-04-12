Viroqua Elementary School, Viroqua Area Montessori School plan 4K open house

Viroqua Elementary School (VES) and Viroqua Area Montessori School (VAMS) will be hosting 4K registration, an open house and community resource fair, Tuesday, May 10.
All children who will attend 4-year-old kindergarten (4K) for the 2022-23 school year and their families (birthdate range: Sept. 2, 2017 to Sept. 1, 2018) are invited to attend.
The schedule is as follows:
- 5:30 p.m. registration, open house, community resource fair;
- 6 p.m. brief meeting with staff (option 1);
- 6:15 p.m. registration, open house, community resource fair;
- 7 p.m. brief meeting with staff (option 2);
- 7:30 p.m. event closes.
“We look forward to having you join us for an information filled evening for families at VES and VAMS with incoming 4K students,” the schools said in a news release. “We have scheduled two parent meetings to allow flexibility for attendance. You are welcome to join us for all or part of the evening. All children and their families are encouraged to attend. Please let us know if you have any questions.”
4K teachers:
- Mrs. Deb Clark, VES, cladeb@viroquablackhawk.org
- Mrs. Thea Johnson, VES, johthe@viroquablackhawk.org
- Ms. Kellsie Goodman, VAMS, gookel@viroquablackhawk.org
- Ms. Faith Wheat, VAMS, whefai@viroquablackhawk.org
Office:
- Mr. Pat Olbert, VES and VAMS principal, polbert@viroquablackhawk.org
- Mrs. Brenda Haugrud, VES and VAMS secretary, bhaugrud@viroquablackhawk.org