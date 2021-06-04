 Skip to main content
Viroqua Elementary School's staff, teachers bid students farewell
Viroqua Elementary School's staff, teachers bid students farewell

Farewell

Viroqua Elementary School staff and teachers line up for the "Waving Train," Friday afternoon. Friday was the last day of the 2020-21 school year.

 Angie Cina

Staff and teachers at Viroqua Elementary School resumed their annual end-of the-school-year "Waving Train" Friday afternoon, as students rode by them on buses.

The "Waving Train" started at 1 p.m. with applause, cheers and well wishes from staff and teachers, and bus drivers honking their horns celebrating the end of the 2020-21 school year and welcoming the start of summer.

Waving students

Viroqua Elementary School students wave to staff and teachers who participated in the "Waving Train," Friday afternoon.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

