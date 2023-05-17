Viroqua Elementary School students were amazed and cheered with delight as they watched Jesse Horn demonstrate sport stacking.

Horn, a 26-year-old world champion sport stacker, motivational speaker and author from Buffalo Center, Wisconsin, came to the school’s cafetorium Friday, May 5, to talk about overcoming obstacles and challenges as a person with autism and how sport stacking has changed his life.

A member of Team USA Sport Stacking, Horn started the sport at 9 years old. He said it helped his hand-eye coordination, improved his focus, worked both sides of his brain, raised his confidence and helped him make friends from around the world.

Horn said his mom felt he lived in his own little world, so at age 3 she and his aunt took him to a doctor who diagnosed him with autism. He said the autistic brain doesn’t work the same as others. “It’s not bad; the brain just works differently.”

As a child, Horn didn’t talk and didn’t look people in the eye. Even so, he said his family made sure he had the same opportunities as others, while trying to protect him from bullying.

Horn said videos were a big part of his life. “I had 300 VCR tapes and I have a few in my memory chest. The videos helped (because) if I knew what to expect (in situations) I wasn’t so scared. At school rules helped me.”

At 9 years old he saw an ad on TV for Speed Stacks. “I begged my aunt (Lola) for the cups,” Horn said. “I started practicing and got faster and faster and competed in tournaments … It changed my world and I broke out of my bubble.”

After introducing himself, Horn shared his passion for sport stacking. “It’s an individual and team sport,” he said. “Whoever finishes the stack fastest wins.”

“I’ve been doing sport stacking for 15 years and I have traveled all over the world,” Horn said. “Sport stacking changed my life.”

When he was diagnosed with autism, Horn said his family feared he wouldn’t go to school or have friends. He told the students that sticking with the sport, practicing and doing his best put him in front of them that day.

“You are all special,” Horn told the students. “My hope is if I help one child with autism I can sleep at night knowing I made a difference. You can make a difference. There are many different languages … a smile is in all languages. Work hard to do the things you enjoy.”

Following his talk, Horn demonstrated different types of stacking from the shuffle stack to freestyle stacking, both at slow speed and competition speed. He also showed a video and demonstrated dice stacking.

“Focus on your passion; if you focus you’ll grow,” Horn said at the end of his presentation. “Be kind to everyone …”