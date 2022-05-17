Viroqua Farmers Market opens for the season

The Viroqua Farmers Market opened for the season May 7, signally that spring has arrived.

Chris Clemens, executive director, Viroqua Chamber Main Street, said the first market went well.

“We had a lot of new vendors and setup went smoothly,” he said. Clemens said even though farmers haven’t started harvesting and selling their produce, there was still a good mix of foods and crafts available for shoppers. He added the weather was “fantastic.”

The market is once again set up in the Western Technical College parking lot every Saturday and runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The final market of the season is Oct. 29. This season there are 74 vendors – 59 seasonal and 15 daily – 30 more than last year. The Viroqua Farmers Market requires that vendors grow the produce or make their product themselves.

Clemens said there are a few new features this season — SNAP benefits are being accepted, there is a designated area for music (the Chamber is looking for musicians to fill slots) and shoppers can visit the Chamber’s booth to get cash. “We are pleased to have cash on site,” he said. “We can swipe the card and hand over cash.”

He added there are a number of nonprofits that “will roll through the market” this season. In addition, three Saturdays – June 4, July 30, and Oct. 1 — will have a kids market, where children can sell items they have made or grown themselves.

Viroqua Night Market

Established in the summer of 2018, the Night Market returns to Eckhart Park after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Night Markets will be held June 10, July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9. Clemens said people are welcome to come to the park at 5 p.m.; however, the event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

At the Night Market, vendors will be selling items similar to the farmers market but they can be items they did not produce themselves. There will also be food trucks, live music and a beer garden.

“The market was electric and we weren’t going to mess with it,” Clemens said.

Swift Night Out

Viroqua Chamber Main Street is working with the Vernon County Historical Society to promote Swift Night Out, which takes place July 9.

Clemens said it’s a celebration of chimney swifts, birds that roost in chimneys. He said the Vernon County Museum’s chimney is used by swifts as a roosting site.

The event takes place in the museum’s parking lot beginning at 8 p.m., with a couple speakers talking about the birds.

“The highlight will be around 9 p.m. when hundreds of swifts swoop in and roost in the chimney,” Clemens said. “We’re really excited to promote the event with the historical society.”

The museum is located at 410 S. Center Ave.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.