Viroqua Farmers Market opens for the season

Shoppers take in the vendors' offerings at the first Viroqua Farmers Market of the 2021 season, Saturday morning.
Flats of pansies ready for planting offer color at the Viroqua Farmers Market, Saturday morning.
Jars of jams and jellies glow in the sun at a vendor booth set up for the first Viroqua Farmers Market of the 2021 season.
Garden-ready cabbage plants await purchase at the Viroqua Farmers Market, Saturday morning. The market ends Oct. 23.
A vendor offers home-grown succulents at the Viroqua Farmers Market, Saturday.
A sign points the way to the Viroqua Farmers Market, which has returned to its Main Street location in the Western Technical College parking lot. The 2020 market was set up on West Terhune Street and Rock Avenue.
Vendors welcomed shoppers back to the Western Technical College Main Street parking lot for the Viroqua Farmers Market, Saturday morning.
Last year the market’s opening was delayed until June, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and vendors were set up on parts of West Terhune Street and Rock Avenue.
COVID-19 safety measures are in place again this year, including masks and social distancing of customers and vendors. Shoppers are asked to enter and exit the parking lot from West Terhune Street.
The market, which is held Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., ends Oct. 23. The market is a producer-only market, meaning the person who is vending is the business owner who grew the produce, made the food or created the craft.
