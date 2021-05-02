 Skip to main content
Viroqua Farmers Market opens for the season
Viroqua Farmers Market opens for the season

Vendors welcomed shoppers back to the Western Technical College Main Street parking lot for the Viroqua Farmers Market, Saturday morning.

Last year the market’s opening was delayed until June, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and vendors were set up on parts of West Terhune Street and Rock Avenue.

COVID-19 safety measures are in place again this year, including masks and social distancing of customers and vendors. Shoppers are asked to enter and exit the parking lot from West Terhune Street.

The market, which is held Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., ends Oct. 23. The market is a producer-only market, meaning the person who is vending is the business owner who grew the produce, made the food or created the craft.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

