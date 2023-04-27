Shoppers will once again have the opportunity to purchase locally made and grown products when the Viroqua Farmers Market opens for the season, Saturday, May 6.

Vendors will be set up in the Western Technical College parking lot along Main Street Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until Oct. 28.

So far, 44 seasonal vendors are signed up for the market. There will also be daily vendors.

“We have 16 daily vendors signed up now and we expect that, by the end of the year, we’ll have served close to 50 total different daily vendors,” said Chris Clemens, executive director, Viroqua Chamber Main Street.

This season will feature an expanded Kids Market program. Children will be able to sell items they have made or grown themselves on the following dates: June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2 and Oct. 5.

“The Kids Markets, where we invite area youth to set up a booth and experience running a business at the farmers market, is tremendously popular in the community, so we’ve expanded the program to occur every first Saturday of the month, June through October,” Clemens said. “Our Kids Market has been awarded an honorable mention for the Best Event in the State of Wisconsin from WEDC and the Main Street Organization and we’ll look to build upon this as a way to support more area young people.”

Clemens said the chamber is working on improving the experience for people visiting the market.

“We know that in July and August, the sun and heat can be a challenge, so our friends from Shade Haven are allowing us to use one of their portable shade-producing units when it is available,” he said. “We’re also adding additional seating around the market to give people a chance to rest as they explore all that is on display.”

He said the chamber is proud to create opportunities for all people to have access to fresh, local produce. “We proudly accept benefits programs including SNAP, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Benefits.”

Viroqua Night Market

The Viroqua Night Market will be held in Eckhart Park the second Friday of each month and run from 6 to 9 p.m. This year’s dates are May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8.

“We’ve booked some incredible bands this summer so that folks visiting the Night Market will have plenty of chances to boogie on the dance floor under the stars,” Clemens said. “We’ll include a few games and contests throughout the night, giving people a chance to win prizes.”

Currently 20 vendors are lined up for the Night Markets and the chamber is looking for more. “One of the benefits to Viroqua Chamber Main Street members is that we allow them to vend at the Night Markets for free.”

The Viroqua Night Market was established in 2018.