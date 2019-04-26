Saturday shopping

Marianne Miro of Viroqua shops for bedding plants at the Deep Rooted Organics booth set up for the first Viroqua Farmers Market of the season in 2017.

 Angela Cina, Vernon County Broadcaster

May is just around the corner, and that signals the opening of the Viroqua Farmers Market in the parking lot of Western Technical College, 220 S. Main St.

The first market of the season is Saturday, May 4, and the last market of the season is Saturday, Oct. 5. All of the markets run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kollin Burckhardt, market manager, said 50 to 60 seasonal vendors will be selling at the market, about the same as in 2018. The Viroqua Farmers Market requires that vendors grow the produce or make their product themselves.

Burckhardt said the decision to have the market end on the first Saturday of the October rather than the last, was because of weather.

“With the last couple of years there has been snow in October and there are not as many vendors,” Burckhardt said. “We wanted a nice, healthy market; this is a more appropriate timeframe for the market.”

Kids Day will once again be offered, Burckhardt said, but a date has not been set. He said people can go to the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Facebook page for information on Kids Day and other special events happening at the Farmers Market this season.

Viroqua Night Market

Viroqua Night Market will once again be held in Eckhart Park on four Wednesdays this summer – June 19, July 17, Aug. 14 and Sept. 18 – from 6-9 p.m. This will be the second summer for the Night Market.

Outdoor entertainment

Jugglers entertain children gathered in Eckhart Park Wednesday, June 20, 2018 during the first-ever Viroqua Night Market. The Viroqua Night Market returns this summer and the first one will be held June 19.

Burckhardt said there will be live entertainment, a beer garden, vendors and food. He said there will be more food trucks this year.

At the Night Market, vendors will be selling items similar to the Farmers Market but they can be items not they did not produce personally.

“The Night Market has a different environment – it’s more of a European-style market with live music and dancing to have a fun night,” Burckhardt said.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

